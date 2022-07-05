ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
Rain brings power outages to some Karachi areas

Recorder Report 05 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Various parts of the megacity received moderate to heavy rains along with winds on Monday, causing power suspensions while K-Electric has urged its customers to adopt necessary precautionary measures for their continued safety.

The power company’s field teams are on high alert and reviving the situation regularly.

As per details, the rainfall was recorded in Gadap Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Superhighway, Ghulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Bahria Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi and other areas.

The civic agencies were also on their toes to cope with the situation. Administrator Karachi Murtaza Whahab inspected various Nullahs. He also paid a visit to the control room of waste collection operations.

“So far 3,24,697 CFT solid waste has been taken out and shifted to the landfill site. The entire process is being verified by NESPAK which is serving as the 3rd party audit,” the administrator said in a Twitter message.

However, the citizens complained that as a few drops of rain hit the megacity, electricity to many areas including Baldia Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, Orangi Town, Manghopir was suspended, causing hardships for the already perplexed electricity consumers.

However, KE has asked citizens to maintain a safe distance from all electricity infrastructure including poles, transformers, and substations as well as streetlight poles and other utility poles used for TV/internet and phone cables.

