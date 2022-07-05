ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
Pakistan

US felicitated on independence day: Looking forward to working with Biden govt: PM

APP 05 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated the United States on its Independence Day and said the government looked forward to promote bilateral relations.

“The government looks forward to engage with the Biden administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations including trade and investment,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said, “It is my pleasure to extend the heartiest felicitations and greetings to the people and the government of the United States on their Independence Day”.

Shehbaz Sharif Joe Biden Independence Day bilateral relations

Comments

1000 characters

