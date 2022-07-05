Lightning strike kills girl in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: A girl was killed and seven other family members were seriously injured when lightning hit a house in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday.

According to the rescue workers, the house was hit by a landslide due to lightning during the monsoon rains in the area of Doomeel Sairi.

Due to the lightning and land sliding, a seven years old girl, Razia Bibi died on the spot while four other females of the same family including Sarwar Jan, Shakila Bibi, Rubina and Haniya Bibi got injured.