KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 471,338 tonnes of cargo comprising 355,192 tonnes of import cargo and 116,329 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 355,192 comprised of 181,550 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 45,084 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 17,229 tonnes of DAP and 111,329 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 116,146 tonnes comprised of 106,495 tonnes of containerized cargo, 390 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,452 tonnes of Corn, 4,809 tonnes of Rice.

As many as, 12167 containers comprising of 6845 containers import and 5322 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1469 of 20’s and 2461 of 40’s loaded while 170 of 20’s and 142 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1278 of 20’s and 1061 of 40’s loaded containers while 382 of 20’s and 770 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 07 ships namely, Ningbo Express, RDO Enndeavour, Northern Dexterity, Teera Bhum, Sea Wolf, HY Glory, Hans Schulte and Safeen Pioneer have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 06 ships namely, Oel Kedarnath, Energy, Pioneer Harmony, Talassa, Cosco Thailand and Jolly Titanio sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around, 07 cargoes namely Yong Da 9, Ibrahim Jahan, Sarhan Kostar, Kyoto Express,, YM Excellence, Shanghai Voyagar and Bangkok Bride were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 more ships, Ejnan and MSC Malin left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, CMA CGM Cendrillion and Pvt Flora are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 124,840 tonnes, comprising 92,948 tonnes imports cargo and 31,892 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,374` Containers (1,498 TEUs Imports and 1,876 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Chemtrans Aegean, Gas Zeus and Silver Joan & three more ships, Bangkok Bridge, MSC Qingdao and Maersk Brooklyn carrying Mogas, LPG, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, LCT and QICT on Monday, 4th July-2022.

