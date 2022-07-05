KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 04, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
117,946,892 72,773,352 3,681,544,707 2,338,566,675
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 277,714,808 (260,604,899) 17,109,909
Local Individuals 3,025,957,380 (2,589,475,223) 436,482,157
Local Corporates 978,112,496 (1,431,704,562) (453,592,066)
