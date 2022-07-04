Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan looks forward to engaging with the US administration at all levels to promote bilateral relations, including trade and investment.

On the occasion of the US on their Independence Day on Monday, the PM extended “his heartiest felicitations and greetings to the people and government of the US.”

Earlier, Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome had called on the PM and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to further strengthen and reinforce Pakistan-US ties.

During the meeting, the PM highlighted the historic, longstanding ties between the two countries and underscored Pakistan’s desire to further develop this relationship on the basis of mutual respect, trust, and interest.

PM Shehbaz for further deepening US-Pak relationship

The premier emphasized that given Pakistan’s economic and demographic potential, American companies needed to be encouraged by the Development Finance Corporation of the US to invest in Pakistan’s large market.