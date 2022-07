HANOI: Vietnam is aiming for economic growth of 7% this year, the country’s planning and investment minister said on Monday, higher than an official target of 6.0%-6.5% set previously.

To achieve this, year-on-year economic growth in the third quarter needs to be 9.0% and in the fourth quarter 6.3%, minister Nguyen Chi Dung also said during a government meeting.