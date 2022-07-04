ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.14%)
Japan FY2021/22 tax revenue seen revised up to record amount

Reuters 04 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s government has revised up its estimates of national tax revenue from the last fiscal year ended in March, as a weak yen and economic recovery from the pandemic helped boost big firms’ profits, a draft seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The fiscal 2021 tax revenue was likely to come to 67.0 trillion yen ($496.15 billion), a record for a second straight year, with the three major tax revenues from the sales tax, corporate tax and income tax, all revised up from earlier estimates.

Bigger-than-expected tax revenues tend to prompt lawmakers to call for more spending to support a fragile economic recovery, as they would likely result in more unused budget.

Japan’s Nikkei rises for 3rd session on tech boost

Fiscal law stipulates that half of the budget left over from the previous fiscal year can be spent on an extra budget that may be compiled later in the current fiscal year.

Japan FY2021/22 tax revenue

