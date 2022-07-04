ANL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.96%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.63%)
ASL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
AVN 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.15%)
GTECH 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.89%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.7%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.62%)
MLCF 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.22%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.82%)
PTC 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.18%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
TPLP 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.85%)
TREET 29.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.31%)
WAVES 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.72%)
BR100 4,101 Decreased By -15.9 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,993 Decreased By -75.8 (-0.5%)
KSE100 41,485 Decreased By -145.1 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,788 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.46%)
Australian shares climb 1.5% on banking, commodity boost

Reuters 04 Jul, 2022

Australian shares rose on Monday after falling for three straight sessions, as banking stocks rallied, with investors awaiting another potential 50 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia to tame runaway inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.5% to 6,640.10 by 0049 GMT, after having shed 0.4% on Friday. Among global markets, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.6%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.57%.

Financial stocks led gains on the Australian benchmark with a jump of 1.5%.

The so-called “Big Four” banks climbed between 1.8% and 2.3%.

Australian shares end week higher on tech gains

Investors’ focus is on the Australian central bank’s decision on Tuesday, with a Reuters poll finding that it will deliver another 50 bp interest-rate hike and mark the first time it has ever raised the cash rate by that magnitude at consecutive meetings.

Gold stocks advanced 2.6%, with sector major Newcrest Mining rising 3.1%.

Mining and energy stocks followed suit to gain 0.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Technology stocks added 1.5%, tracking a strong finish on Wall Street on Friday, ahead of the long holiday weekend.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc soared 6.2% and Life360 Inc rose 5.6%.

Link Administration said it will not recommend Canadian cloud-based software firm Dye & Durham Ltd’s lowered takeover bid but agreed to continue to engage with it. Its shares were flat.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.2% to 10,876.98.

