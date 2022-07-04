ANL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.96%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.63%)
ASL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
AVN 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.15%)
GTECH 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.89%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.7%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.62%)
MLCF 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.22%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.82%)
PTC 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.18%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
TPLP 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.85%)
TREET 29.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.31%)
WAVES 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.72%)
BR100 4,099 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,001 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 41,495 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,794 Decreased By -67 (-0.42%)
Japanese shares edge up as utility stocks jump

Reuters Updated 04 Jul, 2022

Japanese stocks gained on Monday, after closing near a two-week low in the previous session, supported by utility companies as the county continues to deal with an unprecedented heatwave heading into July.

However, investor sentiment remained muted due to fears of a global economic slowdown.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.58% to 26,085 after briefly dipping below the psychological 26,000 mark. The broader Topix gained 1.14% to 1863.67.

US markets are closed on Monday for a holiday, which is likely to limit trading elsewhere.

Given the lack of factors to encourage buying, the market is within the range of a rebound from the steep drop seen last week, said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

The Nikkei logged a weekly loss of 3.01% on Friday, while the Topix slipped 2.08%.

Utilities gained 4%, making it the best performing sector on the Nikkei, with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc surging 11.4%.

Technology giant SoftBank Group was up 2.96%, after posting a weekly drop of more than 6%. SoftBank-affiliated fund Fortress Investment Group was reported over the weekend to have offered more than 200 billion yen ($1.47 billion) to buy Seven & I Holdings’ department store unit Sogo & Seibu.

Tokyo markets end lower

On the other hand, department store owner J. Front Retailing Co. Ltd tumbled 5.54% after it released sales data for its Daimaru and Matsuzakaya stores after Japanese markets closed on Friday.

KDDI Corp lost 1.79%, falling as much as 3.9% in volatile early trading, as the mobile operator experienced widespread network issues over the weekend. 

Tokyo stocks SoftBank Group

