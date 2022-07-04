ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Futures spread up 35bps

Recorder Review 04 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 35bps to 10.70 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes declined by 75.2 percent to 50.23 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 202.43 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 68.0 percent during this week to Rs 1.95 billion against previous week’s Rs 6.10 billion.

