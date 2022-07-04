Plan to ‘impose Imran on Pakistan’ devised decades ago, says minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways and Civil Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has claimed that the plan to impose Imran Khan on Pakistan was devised decades ago. The nation is facing the consequences of wrong decisions of former prime minister and his incompetent and ineligible government.

While addressing a joint press conference with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Railway Headquarters here on Sunday, he said that the Imran Khan government destroyed almost every institution and department of the country. Citing the example of Pakistan Railways (PR), he said the PTI government increased deficit of the railways to Rs 45 billion, which is only one department.

He said that whatever Imran blamed on others, he himself did that, adding that Imran was himself a habitual thief, looter and cheapskate. He always keeps an eye on others’ pocket Khawaja added.

Kh Saad said that Imran was living in a 300-kanal house in Islamabad, and paid a minimal tax, but never answered the questions about his income and source of business. Imran Khan blames others that their children live abroad, but never tells that where his own children were living, he said.

The minister said that Dr Israr Ahmad (the late) and Shaheed Hakeem Saeed had long ago informed the nation that a project would be launched under Imran Khan to destabilize the country.

Saad said that Imran Niazi always denigrated the Constitution and used foul language against those who do not toe his line. He said that Imran was a dictator by nature who did not like to listen to any other voice, adding that he (Imran) was an imbalanced and thankless person, who always damaged his friends. He said that this person even did not listen to those forces who had supported him in politics.

Saad said that Niazi did everything that could destroy the country, adding that he (Imran) signed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which was damaging for the country, whereas the PMLN government, before 2018, had said good bye to the IMF and reduced the load-shedding to zero.

It was very easy for us to announce elections after successful move of no-confidence against Niazi, but no one would listen to the caretakers, he said and added that such situation would have not been good for the nation as well as for the homeland. Imran Khan brought the country to a point of no return he maintained

He alleged that Khan used dirty language against institutions and ask his followers to follow suit. “Are you following any agenda against the nation?” he questioned. What the previous government did in Punjab, he asked.

He said that amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law had been introduced in line with the directions of the courts.

He said that Imran Khan was a puppet in the hands of negative forces, who were using him against institutions and patriotic political parties. He said that the coalition government would try its best to block his (Imran’s) way to the power so that the country could be protected from him.

Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Imran Khan had made a dangerous agreement with the IMF and now the present coalition government was trying to control that damage. He said that the PTI government adopted a criminal silence on the Kashmir issue as it had to fulfill its promises made with former US president Donald Trump.

“Imran government did not make long-term agreement for purchase of LNG, which resulted in unprecedented inflation,” he said.

The minister said that a reference was in process against Imran Khan about Toshakhana embezzlement.

He said a resolution had also been moved for implementation of Article 6 against Imran Khan over a statement against the country and the Pakistan Army.

He said that Imran Khan now wanted the establishment not to remain ‘neutral’ which itself was a violation of the Constitution.

The ministers appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the verdict in foreign funding case at the earliest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022