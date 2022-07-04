ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Pakistan

Imran likely to visit Karachi, Hyderabad this month

INP 04 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is likely to visit Karachi and Hyderabad this month.

The visit is expected in the context of upcoming by-polls in NA-245, the seat fell vacant after the death of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain and the second phase of Local Government (LG) polls in Sindh.

Imran Khan is also expected to address party workers during his visits to Karachi and Hyderabad. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter president Ali Zaidi has also confirmed about the upcoming visit.

It may be recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to contest by-election on NA-245 seat that fell vacant after the death of PTI lawmaker Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain.

Karachi Hyderabad PTI Imran Khan

