ANF foils bids to smuggle heroin

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted operations on Sunday and managed to foil two bids to smuggle heroin abroad, recovering over five kg heroin besides netting three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF acting on a tip-off conducted an operation at entry gate of Islamabad International Airport and foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad.

ANF managed to recover 2,600 grams heroin and netted three accused namely Jorge Masih with 2,600 grams heroin which was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag.

In another operation, ANF Islamabad and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at an office of a private courier company in Islamabad and foiled a bid to smuggle 2,770 grams heroin to the United Kingdom (UK) through courier service.