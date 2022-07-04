ANL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.43%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.63%)
ASL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
AVN 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 16.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.73%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.34%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.58%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.7%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.73%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.76%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.32%)
TELE 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
TPLP 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
TREET 29.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
TRG 76.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.02%)
UNITY 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.77%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
YOUW 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.81%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -9.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,056 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.08%)
KSE100 41,579 Decreased By -51.4 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,835 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.17%)
Pakistan

ANF foils bids to smuggle heroin

APP 04 Jul, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted operations on Sunday and managed to foil two bids to smuggle heroin abroad, recovering over five kg heroin besides netting three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF acting on a tip-off conducted an operation at entry gate of Islamabad International Airport and foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad.

ANF managed to recover 2,600 grams heroin and netted three accused namely Jorge Masih with 2,600 grams heroin which was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag.

In another operation, ANF Islamabad and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at an office of a private courier company in Islamabad and foiled a bid to smuggle 2,770 grams heroin to the United Kingdom (UK) through courier service.

