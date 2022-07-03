ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bumrah sets new India wickets record for a series in England

AFP 03 Jul, 2022

BIRMINGHAM: Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has set a new record for the most wickets taken by an India bowler during a Test series in England.

His haul of 3-68 – which included all of England’s top three – in the Covid delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston gave him 21 wickets in a five-match campaign that started last year.

That surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record of 19 wickets during a five-match series in 2014.

And there should be a chance for Bumrah, leading India in place of Rohit Sharma, to add to his tally during England’s second innings in Birmingham.

For all that India have been renowned for spin bowlers, the only one in the top five of a list dominated by modern-day quicks is leg-spinner Subhash Gupte, who took 17 wickets during a five-match series back in 1959.

Most wickets by an India bowler during a Test series in England (player, season, matches, wickets, average, average runs per over):

Jasprit Bumrah 2021/22 5 21 21.09 2.60

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2014 5 19 26.63 2.92

Zaheer Khan 2007 3 18 20.33 2.68

Ishant Sharma 2018 5 18 24.27 2.89

Subhash Gupte 1959 5 17 34.64 2.94

Note: Bumrah’s figures correct to the end of England’s first innings in the ongoing fifth Test at Edgbaston

India England Jasprit Bumrah Test match wickets record

Comments

1000 characters

Bumrah sets new India wickets record for a series in England

At least 19 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan

Govt to issue red notices to bring back Farah Khan, husband: Atta Tarar

Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt hits lowest in over 2 years

Several hit by gunshots at shopping mall in Copenhagen - Danish police

JPMorgan warns oil prices could reach ‘Stratospheric’ $380 on worst-case Russian cut

Battle rages for Ukraine city, Belarus says downed missiles

Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink

Australia will ban Russian gold imports, give Ukraine more armoured vehicles: PM

Sindh govt relaxes market timings ahead of Eidul Azha

Punjab govt lifts ban on closure of markets at 9pm until July 9

Read more stories