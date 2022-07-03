ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Belligerent Bairstow leads England fightback

Reuters 03 Jul, 2022

BIRMINGHAM: Jonny Bairstow led England’s fightback with a counter-attacking unbeaten 91 to guide the hosts to 200-6 in reply to India’s 416 on day three of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Ben Stokes was dropped twice in the morning session but the England captain could not capitalise on the reprieves and departed for 25.

An on-field altercation with India’s Virat Kohli appeared to fire up Bairstow who registered his fourth consecutive Test fifty and remained on course for his third century in four innings.

Sam Billings was on seven when rain forced early lunch with England still 216 behind.

India seamer Mohammed Shami again bowled with relentless hostility but enjoyed little success.

Stokes, on 18, came dancing down the track to Shami but miscued the ball and Shardul Thakur dropped the skier at cover much to the bowler’s dismay.

Thakur suffered Shami’s agony when Bumrah dropped a sitter at mid-off to give Stokes another let-off.

Bumrah immediately redeemed himself, however, by taking a stunning diving catch when Stokes repeated the cavalier shot to Thakur’s next delivery.

Bairstow refused to retreat into his shell and continued to attack the bowlers as he did in the home series against New Zealand last month.

The best illustration of his superb touch was when he pulled Mohammed Siraj from outside the off-stump for the first of his two sixes.

Bairstow was adjudged lbw to Thakur on 81 but the batsman reviewed the decision and replays confirmed an edge before the ball hit his pad.

India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year following COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.

India England Test match Edgbaston Jonny Bairstow

Comments

1000 characters

Belligerent Bairstow leads England fightback

Rising inflation helps Imran Khan step up pressure on govt

JPMorgan warns oil prices could reach ‘Stratospheric’ $380 on worst-case Russian cut

PM Shehbaz approves five-day holiday for Eidul Azha

PM Shehbaz for further deepening US-Pak relationship

Battle rages for Ukraine city, Belarus says downed missiles

Punjab govt lifts ban on closure of markets at 9pm until July 9

Blasts kill three in Russian city near Ukraine border

Renewal of B1/B2 tourist, business visas: US expands interview waiver for Pakistanis

Oil, gas, wheat: Future of Pakistan tied to Russia, says Imran

Private sector wage payments: Digitalisation to boost account ownership: World Bank

Read more stories