Irked by FED collection, PM orders investigation

Zaheer Abbasi 03 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of collection of Rs50,000 federal excise duty (FED) from passengers and directed the finance minister to investigate the matter.

The premier has expresses anger over complaints about collection of FED from passengers at airports and ordered immediate suspension of the FED. He further expressed dismay over harassment of passengers at airports and stated that it should be stopped immediately and wondered how it was being collected without the approval of Cabinet.

FED on cigarettes and air travel enhanced

The prime minister directed the finance minister to immediately investigate the matter and action should be taken against those responsible as those causing inconvenience to passengers. They have no right to remain in office. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister also directed the finance minister that refunds should be given to passengers from whom the FED has been collected and wanted immediate implementation of his orders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

