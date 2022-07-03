ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Rising inflation resulting in great hardship for people’

Recorder Report 03 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain has said that rising inflation is resulting in severe hardship for the people.

Because of the recent tough decisions, the rupee is strengthening, and the dollar is depreciating, which will lead to a decline in inflation, he added.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that there is a limit to the cooperation of friendly countries, now they have run out of patience and the only option for Pakistan is to become self-reliant. He said the government would have to make some more difficult reforms to save the country, including eliminating subsidies, privatizing failed government companies, and eliminating theft and losses of electricity and gas.

He said that the government could save Rs 3400 billion by focusing on the promotion of agriculture while ignoring reforms will bankrupt the country and people will not find necessities as things expensive today will become scarce tomorrow resulting in a civil war.

Presently affairs are being run on loans and by eliminating subsidies, but the government must balance the tax system, make industry and agriculture more profitable than other sectors, reduce the profits of non-productive sectors and distribute wealth among the people.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that policymakers know that every foreign debt increases the burden on the people but they are addicted to it which has made it difficult to get rid of it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

inflation USD PKR PBIF Mian Zahid Hussain National Business Group Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

‘Rising inflation resulting in great hardship for people’

PM for further deepening US-Pak relationship

Renewal of B1/B2 tourist, business visas: US expands interview waiver for Pakistanis

Oil, gas, wheat: Future of Pakistan tied to Russia, says Imran

Private sector wage payments: Digitalisation to boost account ownership: World Bank

NBFCs disburse cumulative loan of Rs13bn in 2 years

Pharma raw materials: No input tax adjustment after 1pc GST payment: FBR

Inter-ministerial body to formulate new Toshakhana policy

Session for CM re-election: Punjab PA deputy speaker ordered to issue notification

Payment of Sinosure fees: PPIB requests SBP to make forex available to PMLTC

Russia reduces sunflower oil export tax sharply to support exports

Read more stories