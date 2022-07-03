ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Germany hands first of Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria

Reuters 03 Jul, 2022

BERLIN: German authorities on Friday returned to Nigeria the first two of more than 1,100 priceless sculptures known as the Benin Bronzes that were looted by Europeans in the 19th century.

British soldiers looted some 5,000 of the artifacts - intricate sculptures and plaques dating back to the 13th century onwards - when they invaded the Kingdom of Benin, in what is now southwestern Nigeria, in 1897.

The spoils made it into museums around Europe and the United States.

"This is a story of European colonialism. We should not forget that Germany played an active role in this chapter of history," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a Berlin ceremony marking the transfer.

The first two bronzes, one depicting the head of a king, the other showing a king and his four attendants, will be taken back personally by Nigerian Foreign Minister Zubairu Dada and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed, who were present at the ceremony.

"I am delighted to be part of this auspicious event which, in my opinion, will go down as one of the most important days in the celebration of African cultural heritage," said Dada.

Germany's decision to carry out one of the largest ever repatriations of historic artifacts reflects a dawning awareness in Europe of the continuing political relevance of colonial looting and violence in the past.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sought to rally emerging countries in opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a task complicated by a view, widespread in the Global South, that anger at the invasion is hypocrisy on the part of former imperialists who themselves have episodes of violence and pillage in their past.

"We acknowledge the horrific outrages committed under colonial rule," said Culture Minister Claudia Roth. "We acknowledge the racism and slavery ... the injustice and trauma that have left scars that are still visible today."

Germany will help finance a museum to be built in Benin City to house the repatriated bronzes.

Olaf Scholz Annalena Baerbock Benin Bronzes Zubairu Dada Lai Mohammed African cultural heritage

Comments

1000 characters

Germany hands first of Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria

Pakistan's exports to US continue upward trend: Masood Khan

Pakistan reports over 800 new cases as Covid surges

Taliban's large gathering ends with calls for international recognition

Indonesia looks to raise palm oil export quota

Pakistan’s startups raise $103mn in April-June, amount 40% lower on quarterly basis

Blasts rock Ukraine city as Russian missiles drive up civilian death toll

Govt to ensure completion of Islamabad Safe City project: Rana Sanaullah

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan, says ISPR

Capital assets: Tax on deemed income applicable to TY22, onwards

US, Taliban talk earthquake aid, foreign reserves in Doha

Read more stories