KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 01, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,630.35 High: 41,744.86 Low: 41,535.50 Net Change: 89.52 Volume (000): 66,142 Value (000): 2,958,355 Makt Cap (000) 1,654,755,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,932.24 NET CH (-) 4.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,055.84 NET CH (-) 48.94 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,599.95 NET CH (+) 85.41 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,591.35 NET CH (+) 25.59 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,787.36 NET CH (+)6.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,295.00 NET CH (-) 18.92 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-July-2022 ====================================

