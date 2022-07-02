Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 01, 2022). ==================================== BR...
02 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 01, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,630.35
High: 41,744.86
Low: 41,535.50
Net Change: 89.52
Volume (000): 66,142
Value (000): 2,958,355
Makt Cap (000) 1,654,755,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,932.24
NET CH (-) 4.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,055.84
NET CH (-) 48.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,599.95
NET CH (+) 85.41
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,591.35
NET CH (+) 25.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,787.36
NET CH (+)6.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,295.00
NET CH (-) 18.92
------------------------------------
As on: 01-July-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments