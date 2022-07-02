Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (July 01, 2022)....
02 Jul, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (July 01, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 1.57900 1.57100 1.57900 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 1.78671 1.62357 1.78671 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.28514 2.19729 2.28514 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.93514 2.83529 2.94671 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.61900 3.53329 3.67400 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments