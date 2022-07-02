ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (July 01, 2022)....
02 Jul, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (July 01, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     1.57900   1.57100   1.57900   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       1.78671   1.62357   1.78671   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       2.28514   2.19729   2.28514   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       2.93514   2.83529   2.94671   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        3.61900   3.53329   3.67400   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

