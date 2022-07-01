ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Jul 01, 2022
Business & Finance

JS Bank becomes the 1st bank in Pakistan to provide account opening services on WhatsApp

Sponsored Content Updated 01 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: In another first, JS Bank now offers its clientele the facility to open an account digitally via its WhatsApp Bot titled ‘JS BOT’. This is the first of its kind facility in Pakistan’s financial industry. Customers can open a complete checking account simply and easily with the touch of a few buttons and in compliance with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBPs) digital framework.

JS BOT is a major step in Pakistan’s fintech innovation and is redefining the customer banking journey in Pakistan, paving the way for onboarding millennials and GenZ under the formal banking umbrella using digital tools. Customers now enjoy unprecedented ease by simply saying ‘Hello’ to 0348-7003000 through their WhatsApp to open their accounts in a few simple steps.

A leader in the digital banking space, JS Bank launched Digital onboarding last year enabling the customers to open accounts through their mobile banking and website channels. With the introduction of JS BOT, the Bank has delivered another industry first initiative with the goal to deliver a WOW customer experience backed by technology.

The JS BOT's phone number is 0348-7003000.

JS Bank

