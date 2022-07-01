ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka bowl out Australia for 321 in first Test

AFP 01 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Sri Lankan fast bowler Asitha Fernando took the final two wickets to bowl out Australia for 321 early on Friday’s third day of the opening Test, with the tourists leading by 109.

Australia resumed the day on 313 for eight but Fernando sent back overnight batsman for Pat Cummins for 26, and then Mitchell Swepson for one, to wrap up the innings in the morning’s second over.

Sri Lanka suffered a blow after Angelo Mathews was ruled out of the match with Covid-19 and Oshada Fernando took the field as his replacement.

Sri Lanka’s Mathews out with Covid as first Test resumes

Australia’s opener Usman Khawaja (71) and Cameron Green (77) stood out in the team’s reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 212. Home spinner Ramesh Mendis took four wickets while debutant Jeffrey Vandersay took two.

The third day started early after abysmal weather shortened play on Thursday, with strong winds collapsing a spectator stand.

Angelo Mathews Pat Cummins Usman Khawaja Asitha Fernando australia vs srilanka

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka bowl out Australia for 321 in first Test

PTI challenges LHC order to recount votes of Punjab CM elections

PM launches ‘Innovation Hub’ to attract youth ideas

Forex reserves soar on $2bn Chinese inflows

Pakistan reports 694 new Covid cases, positvity nears 4%

Oil prices rise after falling 3% in previous session

Wide spectrum of renewable energy projects: Chinese co shows interest in investment

IPPs appoint Ramday as arbitrator

Afghan coal only: Sahiwal Coal, China Hub to be treated as bonded warehouses

POL products’ prices further jacked up

SECMC unearths 11m tons of coal to generate power, saves $700m per annum

Read more stories