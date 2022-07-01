Sri Lanka bowl out Australia for 321 in first Test

GALLE: Sri Lankan fast bowler Asitha Fernando took the final two wickets to bowl out Australia for 321 early on Friday’s third day of the opening Test, with the tourists leading by 109.

Australia resumed the day on 313 for eight but Fernando sent back overnight batsman for Pat Cummins for 26, and then Mitchell Swepson for one, to wrap up the innings in the morning’s second over.

Sri Lanka suffered a blow after Angelo Mathews was ruled out of the match with Covid-19 and Oshada Fernando took the field as his replacement.

Sri Lanka’s Mathews out with Covid as first Test resumes

Australia’s opener Usman Khawaja (71) and Cameron Green (77) stood out in the team’s reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 212. Home spinner Ramesh Mendis took four wickets while debutant Jeffrey Vandersay took two.

The third day started early after abysmal weather shortened play on Thursday, with strong winds collapsing a spectator stand.