Backlog of cases in SC reduced by 1,504 cases during June

ISLAMABAD: The pendency/backlog of cases in the Supreme Court of Pakistan has reduced by 1,504 cases during the month of June 2022. The backlog of cases has been reduced to 51,581 during the month of June 2022.

As per statistics, a total of 1,442 cases were instituted, during from 1st June 2022 to 30th June 2022, while 2,946 cases were disposed of during the same period.

The backlog on 30th June 2022 remains 51,581 cases, reducing the pendency by 1,504 cases.

The current reduction in cases is higher than the last five months reduction in the current year 2022.

During the summer spell the judges, being cognizant of pendency and backlog of cases, remained committed to accelerate the disposal of the cases and diminish the backlog.

The judges continued to hear the case in various benches by utilizing better case management strategies with the aim to minimize the backlog and provide relief to the litigants.

Moreover, in the week commencing from 4th July to 8th July 2022, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, has constituted five benches at Principal Seat, Islamabad to expedite the case hearings and clear the backlog.

The same routine will be followed during the entire summer spell in the current year.

According to the SC’s statement, issued on June 3, 2022, from 31st December 2013 onwards, the backlog/pending cases in this Court have increased from 20,517 to 53,560 on 31st December 2021.

The annual increase in pendency ranged from 1,087 in the year 2014 to 7,203 in the year 2021.

