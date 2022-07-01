ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (June 30, 2022)....
01 Jul, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (June 30, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     1.57029   1.57129   1.57614   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       1.71314   1.63271   1.71314   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       2.27714   2.18457   2.27714   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       2.94671   2.82657   2.94671   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        3.61357   3.57986   3.67400   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

