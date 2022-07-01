Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
01 Jul, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (June 30, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 1.57029 1.57129 1.57614 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 1.71314 1.63271 1.71314 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.27714 2.18457 2.27714 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.94671 2.82657 2.94671 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.61357 3.57986 3.67400 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
