Sports

Rough weather causes stand collapse, delays Galle Test

AFP Updated 30 Jun, 2022

GALLE: Rain and strong winds caused a stand to collapse at the Galle cricket stadium on Thursday, seriously delaying the second day’s play in the opening Test between Sri Lanka and Australia.

South-westerly winds raging across the Indian ocean battered the port city, and upended broadcast equipment and one of the sightscreens at the ground.

The makeshift roof of one of the grounds smaller stands was also brought down by the storm. No injuries have been reported.

The entire playing field remains covered with rubber tyres holding down the rain covers, which kept flying away due to the strong winds.

Australia ended day one on 98 for three after touring spinner Nathan Lyon claimed five wickets to bowl out the hosts for 212 on a turning pitch.

Usman Khawaja, on 47, and Travis Head, on six, were batting at the close of play after Sri Lankan spinner Ramesh Mendis took two wickets and Steve Smith was run out.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and chose to bat first at the start of the two-match series.

Sri Lankans hold Warne in their hearts for tsunami aid: Ranatunga

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella made a defiant 58 before the Sri Lankan innings folded in the final session on Wednesday.

Lyon claimed his 20th Test five-wicket haul while leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson took three wickets.

Usman Khawaja Sri Lanka vs australia Rain delays Galle Test

