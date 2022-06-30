ANL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
ASL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.61%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.91%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
SNGP 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
TREET 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
UNITY 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
WAVES 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.13%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 29.4 (0.72%)
BR30 15,120 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.01%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 176.5 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,786 Increased By 89.6 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rain delays day two start of Galle Test

AFP 30 Jun, 2022

GALLE: Rain has delayed the start of Thursday’s second day of play in the opening Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle.

Australia ended day one on 98 for three after touring spinner Nathan Lyon claimed five wickets to bowl out the hosts for 212 on a turning pitch at the picturesque stadium.

The entire ground remains covered due to persistent morning rain.

Usman Khawaja, on 47, and Travis Head, on six, were batting at close of play after Sri Lankan spinner Ramesh Mendis took two wickets and Steve Smith was run out.

Sri Lankans hold Warne in their hearts for tsunami aid: Ranatunga

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and chose to bat first at the start of the two-match series.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella made a defiant 58 before the Sri Lankan innings folded in the final session on Wednesday.

Lyon claimed his 20th Test five-wicket haul while leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson took three wickets.

Usman Khawaja Sri Lanka vs australia Rain delays Galle Test

Comments

1000 characters

Rain delays day two start of Galle Test

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Potential risks identified: Economic growth facing challenging situation: MoF

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

Use of local fuel to be maximized for power generation

Thousands gather at all-male meeting to rubber-stamp Taliban rule

Gur, sugar export as per SAB decision: Qamar

Stay order, encashment of bank guarantee: PPIB BoD to vigorously pursue the case filed by SEL in court

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

Read more stories