Khawaja hits 71 as Australia take lead in Galle Test

GALLE: Opener Usman Khawaja hit a gritty half-century to help Australia take the lead against Sri Lanka on the rain-hit second day of the opening Test on Thursday.

Australia reached 233 for five at tea in Galle, leading the hosts by 21, after storms and strong winds caused a spectator stand to collapse and delayed play until the afternoon.

The day was re-scheduled to two sessions and 59 overs instead of the usual 90, light and weather permitting.

Cameron Green, on 48, and Alex Carey, on 43, were batting at the break with an attacking stand of 76 after the departure of Khawaja for 71.

The tourists, who resumed on 98-3, lost Travis Head on his overnight six with off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva getting the left-hander caught and bowled.

Khawaja, who survived a missed stumping on 36 during the previous day, and Green added 57.

Debutant leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay finally dispatched Khawaja, caught at short leg, for his maiden Test wicket.

The left-handed Carey joined Green and took the attack to the opposition as he used the sweep to good effect and hit six boundaries.

Ferocious Indian Ocean winds battered the port city on Thursday, upending broadcast equipment and one of the sightscreens at the ground.

The makeshift roof of one of the ground’s smaller stands was also brought down by the storm. No injuries have been reported.

Once the rain stopped, ground staff worked quickly to set things in order and get the game under way.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon led the Australian charge on Wednesday with his 20th Test five-wicket haul, which helped bowl out Sri Lanka in the final session of play.