ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Khawaja hits 71 as Australia take lead in Galle Test

AFP Updated 30 Jun, 2022

GALLE: Opener Usman Khawaja hit a gritty half-century to help Australia take the lead against Sri Lanka on the rain-hit second day of the opening Test on Thursday.

Australia reached 233 for five at tea in Galle, leading the hosts by 21, after storms and strong winds caused a spectator stand to collapse and delayed play until the afternoon.

The day was re-scheduled to two sessions and 59 overs instead of the usual 90, light and weather permitting.

Cameron Green, on 48, and Alex Carey, on 43, were batting at the break with an attacking stand of 76 after the departure of Khawaja for 71.

The tourists, who resumed on 98-3, lost Travis Head on his overnight six with off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva getting the left-hander caught and bowled.

Khawaja, who survived a missed stumping on 36 during the previous day, and Green added 57.

Debutant leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay finally dispatched Khawaja, caught at short leg, for his maiden Test wicket.

Sri Lankans hold Warne in their hearts for tsunami aid: Ranatunga

The left-handed Carey joined Green and took the attack to the opposition as he used the sweep to good effect and hit six boundaries.

Ferocious Indian Ocean winds battered the port city on Thursday, upending broadcast equipment and one of the sightscreens at the ground.

The makeshift roof of one of the ground’s smaller stands was also brought down by the storm. No injuries have been reported.

Once the rain stopped, ground staff worked quickly to set things in order and get the game under way.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon led the Australian charge on Wednesday with his 20th Test five-wicket haul, which helped bowl out Sri Lanka in the final session of play.

Usman Khawaja Sri Lanka vs australia Rain delays Galle Test

Comments

1000 characters

Khawaja hits 71 as Australia take lead in Galle Test

Electricity tariff rise of Rs8 to be done in phases in July-September

Pakistan invites Chinese firms to invest in renewable energy sector

LHC nullifies Hamza Shehbaz’s election as Punjab chief minister

Pakistan reports more than 600 new Covid cases

Oil steady as fuel stocks counter supply concerns

Hina Rabbani Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts

Major Gulf bourses track oil prices higher; Dubai dips

Pakistan, India players may line up together under Afro-Asia Cup revival plan

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Read more stories