ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls 2% on uncertainty over future OPEC+ output, recession fears

Reuters Updated 30 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Oil prices sank about 2% on Thursday as OPEC+ confirmed it would only increase output in August as much as previously announced despite tight global supplies, but left the market wondering about future output.

Brent crude futures for September delivery fell $2.26, or 2%, to $110.19 per barrel by 11:50 a.m. EDT (1550 GMT). The August contract, which expires on Thursday, fell $1.05, or 0.9%, to $115.21 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.79, or 2.5%, to $106.99 a barrel.

The OPEC+ group of producers, including Russia, on Thursday agreed to stick to its output strategy after two days of meetings. The producer club avoided discussing policy from September onwards.

Previously, OPEC+ decided to increase output each month by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August.

Sanctions on Russian oil since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have helped send energy prices soaring, stoking inflation and recession fears.

Oil prices fell alongside Wall Street on Thursday. The S&P 500 was set up for its worst first six months since 1970, on concerns that central banks determined to tame inflation will hamper global economic growth.

Oil steady as concerns over weaker economy offset tight supplies

Price declines in the oil market were exacerbated as US traders squared positions ahead of the three-day Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“People are taking money off the table,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

But further disruptions to supply could limit price declines amid a suspension of Libyan shipments from two eastern ports while Ecuador output fell because of ongoing protests.

In Norway, 74 offshore oil workers at Equinor’s Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East platforms will go on strike from July 5, the Lederne trade union said on Thursday, likely shutting about 4% of Norway’s oil production.

Meanwhile Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that a possible import price cap imposed on Russian oil could push prices higher.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Oil prices oil output

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls 2% on uncertainty over future OPEC+ output, recession fears

Rupee gains against dollar, closes at 204.85

KSE-100 rises 0.59% in last trading session of FY22

US Supreme Court limits federal power to curb carbon emissions

Electricity tariff rise of Rs8 to be done in phases in July-September

Pakistan invites Chinese firms to invest in renewable energy sector

LHC orders recounting of Punjab CM election votes

PTI will approach SC against LHC's decision to recount votes for CM Punjab: Imran Khan

Biden says will see Saudi crown prince, won't push directly on oil

Power supply: KE CEO apprises Sindh minister of challenges

Read more stories