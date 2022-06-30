ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
ASL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
AVN 78.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.26%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PTC 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
SNGP 34.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.8%)
TREET 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.88%)
TRG 78.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.44%)
UNITY 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
BR100 4,094 Increased By 15.1 (0.37%)
BR30 15,156 Increased By 34.5 (0.23%)
KSE100 41,432 Increased By 134.6 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,770 Increased By 73 (0.47%)
Oil dips as market weighs supply concerns, fuel stocks build

Reuters Updated 30 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged lower in volatile trading on Thursday as the market weighed concerns of global supply and a build in US fuel product inventories. Brent crude futures for September, the more actively traded contract, were down 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $112.00 per barrel at 0711 GMT.

The August contract, which expires Thursday, was at $115.15, down $1.11 a barrel, or 1.0%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 57 cents, or 0.5%, to $109.21.

“The net drop in crude oil inventories was flattered by SPR releases, while the gasoline stock jump is because US refineries are running at over 95.0% capacity,” said Jeffrey Halley, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

Crude inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels in the week to June 24, far exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 569,000 barrel drop, US Energy Information Administration data showed, though US gasoline and distillate stockpiles climbed.

Fuel stocks rose as refiners ramped up activity, operating at 95% of capacity, the highest for this time of year in four years.

But further disruptions to supply limited price declines, said ANZ analysts, amid a suspension of Libyan shipments from two key eastern ports, while Ecuador saw output fall due to ongoing protests.

Oil steady as concerns over weaker economy offset tight supplies

Exports of Ecuador’s flagship Oriente crude remain suspended under a force majeure declaration as the spread of anti-government protests hurt oil output, state-run Petroecuador said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the OPEC+ group, which includes allies such as Russia, began two days of meetings on Wednesday, though sources said there was little prospect of pumping more oil.

