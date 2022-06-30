ANL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
ASL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.61%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.58%)
MLCF 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.7%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
SNGP 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
TREET 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
UNITY 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
WAVES 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.13%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 27.8 (0.68%)
BR30 15,113 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.06%)
KSE100 41,462 Increased By 163.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 15,782 Increased By 85.2 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil set for steepest monthly decline since 2008 financial crisis

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Thursday ahead of June export data, but worries over declining shipments and rising production set the contract for its biggest monthly slump since the 2008 financial crisis.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 12 ringgit, or 0.24%, to 4,915 ringgit ($1,116.54) a tonne during early trade. For the month, the contract plunged 22%, its sharpest drop since October 2008.

Fundamentals

  • Cargo surveyors are expected to release estimates for June exports later in the day. Traders are expecting shipments to remain weak amid top producer Indonesia’s push to boost exports.

  • Industry groups have so far pegged a double-digit growth in production this month, although temporary mill closures in some parts of Malaysia due to declining palm prices may hurt output.

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.2%, while its palm oil contract eased 0.02%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may test a support at 4,742 ringgit per tonne, as it could have completed a bounce from the recent low of 4,493 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Market news

  • Asian shares were ending a rough quarter in a sombre mood on Thursday amid fears central banks’ cure for inflation will end up sickening the global economy, though it is proving to be a fillip for the safe-haven dollar and government bonds.
Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil set for steepest monthly decline since 2008 financial crisis

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Potential risks identified: Economic growth facing challenging situation: MoF

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

Use of local fuel to be maximized for power generation

Thousands gather at all-male meeting to rubber-stamp Taliban rule

Gur, sugar export as per SAB decision: Qamar

Stay order, encashment of bank guarantee: PPIB BoD to vigorously pursue the case filed by SEL in court

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

Read more stories