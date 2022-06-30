ANL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
ASL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
GGL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
MLCF 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.87%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
SNGP 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
TREET 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
UNITY 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
WAVES 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.13%)
BR100 4,105 Increased By 26 (0.64%)
BR30 15,109 Decreased By -12 (-0.08%)
KSE100 41,456 Increased By 158.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,778 Increased By 81.7 (0.52%)
Hong Kong stocks drop at open

AFP 30 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the back foot Thursday morning following another tepid lead from Wall Street as traders grew increasingly worried about the impact of surging inflation and higher interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.36 percent, or 79.44 points, to 21,917.45.

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China quarantine move

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.58 points, to 3,358.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.85 points, to 2,196.36.

Hong Kong stocks

