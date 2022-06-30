Hong Kong stocks drop at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the back foot Thursday morning following another tepid lead from Wall Street as traders grew increasingly worried about the impact of surging inflation and higher interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.36 percent, or 79.44 points, to 21,917.45.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.58 points, to 3,358.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.85 points, to 2,196.36.