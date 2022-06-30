German envoy pays farewell visit to Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: German Ambassador Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck on Wednesday paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release. The COAS said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Germany.