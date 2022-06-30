ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: All roads do not lead to The Khan

“I hired a maid and she was stealing from me.” “Selections do not always pan out.” “I didn’t have much...
Anjum Ibrahim 30 Jun, 2022

“I hired a maid and she was stealing from me.”

“Selections do not always pan out.”

“I didn’t have much of a selection…”

“Right but you had many options, if you were willing to wait, and the final option was not to hire anyone and…”

“As the proverb says to err is human to forgive divine.”

“Well I can’t relate to divinity at any level though I know of someone who…”

“All roads do not lead to The Khan.”

“I agree they all lead to the IMF.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway between you and me I thought Dr Sania Nishtar was a good selection, and…”

“Ha ha, and?”

“Well I am thinking — I think Sheikh Rashid’s selection as interior minister was giving him a position way above his pay grade.”

“Agreed, his long term handlers, handler no more I hear, never gave him more than the railways ministry which he proceeded to over staff with people from his constituency, and refused to take responsibility for the rise in train accidents.”

“Right and then there was the Big Ain (24th letter of the Urdu alphabet), a spiritual selection if I ever saw one…”

“See that’s the thing about the spirituals – they disappear from the lives of mortals when the mortals embark on a path of good.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway what about the present lot? You have a finance minister who should be gagged…”

“I don’t know about gagged but I would sincerely hope that unlike his predecessors this guy actually reads and discusses the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies onsent by the Fund that he claims to have received…”

“I have it on good authority that he had set aside time yesterday for the purpose but then along came a private channel and the rest is history.”

“Hmmm, what about putting a qualified doctor in the power division and a…”

“The selections are not all down to the Prime Minister.”

“Not all?”

“OK, the route is through Big Daddy — I mean talking of all roads leading to…”

“Indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF Sheikh Rashid PARTLY FACETIOUS

