Blocking of Pak embassies’ accounts: PTA takes up matter with Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken up the matter of blocking of official accounts of Pakistan embassies with Twitter. The PTA spokesperson said that on the issue of India blocking official Twitter accounts of Pakistan embassies and of other notable figures in its country, the Authority has taken up the matter with Twitter.

The PTA has urged the platform to reconsider its biased suppression of information and restore official Pakistani accounts for viewing in India.

