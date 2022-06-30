Spread of Covid-19: Sindh govt asks staff to follow SOPs

KARACHI: Sindh government has directed to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after its recent exponential surge. According to a circular issued with the approval of Chief Secretary Sindh, all the officers and officials of Sindh Secretariat have been directed to ensure wearing of masks, while the visitors shall be mandatory required to wear masks within the Sindh Secretariat premises.

The circular further directed that social distancing shall be ensured in accordance with the SOPs notified from time to time by the Government of Sindh. The administrative secretaries of all the departments shall also ensure the compliance of above standard operating procedure in letter and spirit, the circular further added.

