KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 29, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
271,000,139 218,680,414 8,809,579,604 6,599,653,647
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 330,010,561 (380,174,490) (50,163,928)
Local Individuals 5,195,605,784 (4,190,138,097) 1,005,467,687
Local Corporates 4,983,517,230 (5,938,820,988) (955,303,759)
===============================================================================
