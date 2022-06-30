LIBOR interbank offered rates

Markets
30 Jun, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 29, 2022).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 1.57086 1.57500 1.57614 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 1.66614 1.64157 1.66614 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.25043 2.15443 2.25043 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.87686 2.84186 2.87686 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.60729 3.62543 3.67400 0.21950
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
