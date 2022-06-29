Testing Tables

ANL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
ASC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
FNEL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
MLCF 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.53%)
TELE 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
TPLP 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.36%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
UNITY 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
BR100 4,099 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.3%)
BR30 15,152 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,402 Decreased By -363.2 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,767 Decreased By -166.7 (-1.05%)
Updated 29 Jun, 2022
