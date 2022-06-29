ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
Pakistan

PM, Bilawal discuss coalition issues

INP 29 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the issues of the ruling coalition partners.

According to reports, Bilawal Bhutto also discussed the funds received from China and the matters pertaining to talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in his one on one meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister congratulated Bilawal over PPP’s victory in the recently held first phase of local government elections in Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto had directly reached to the PM House after his arrival in Islamabad.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari is expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif within few days.

PPP’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s Islamabad visit has been scheduled in this week, reports said. Zardari will hold meeting with Shehbaz Sharif for resolution of the issues.

Shehbaz Sharif IMF PPP Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal Bhutto

