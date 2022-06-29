ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
Monsoon rains may start on 30th

Recorder Report 29 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Met Office has predicted that moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter upper parts of the country from Wednesday (today) which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the weekend.

Under the influence of this change in weather, rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in major parts of the central and upper Punjab from 30th June to 4th July. Isolated heavy falls are also expected during the period.

Besides, the Office has pointed out that rain-windstorm/thundershower along with isolated heavy falls are expected in Sindh and Balochistan from 1st July to 5th July.

The official sources said heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad from 2nd to 4th July and in Karachi and Hyderabad from 3rd to 5th July.

