Hyderabad DC reviews arrangements for expected rains

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon presiding over a fourth meeting regarding arrangements for expected rains at his office has directed the concerned officers to complete all the necessary arrangements before expected rains as no excuse would be accepted from anyone.

He directed DG HDA/ Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to form a committee as soon as possible to inquire into the funds used to deal with last year’s monsoon. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad assured that an inquiry committee would be constituted today.

Divisional Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon directed the HESCO officers to further improve their system and avoid unscheduled load shedding of electricity so that expected monsoon rains could be dealt with in a timely manner and alternative connections could effectively be arranged to deal with the emergency situation. He also directed the concerned officers of all the departments to remain in close contact with each other.

Superintendent Engineer HESCO Nisar Memon said that necessary arrangements had been made by HESCO to deal with the monsoon.

Director General HDA / Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed the meeting that work was being done on war footing basis using available resources to deal with expected monsoon rains. He said that the desilting of drains and sewer lines of the city was in full swing and government and private company’s machinery was being used for the purpose. He expressed his hope that during the expected rains there would be a no such problem. He informed the meeting that the system was being digitized to secure the records of HDA machinery and other matters which would also help improve the performance of institutions including WASA.

Divisional Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon directed Administrator Hyderabad Fakhir Shakir to make all necessary arrangements before expected rains in his respective areas, to which Administrator Fakhir Shakir informed him that the machinery was being made functional to drain out rain water from low lying areas of Hyderabad while two emergency centers had also been established for immediate redressal of public complaints. Taluka Qasimabad Administrator Hatim Mallah informed that all the drains and sewer lines including Wadhu Wah had been desilted.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed to make arrangements to deal with the expected rains in the Taluka Hyderabad Rural. DC Hyderabad assured him that work was underway to finalize all the arrangements in the rural Taluka as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022