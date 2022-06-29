KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 126,191 tonnes of cargo comprising 84,412 tonnes of import cargo and 41,779 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 84,412 comprised of 59,983 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,539 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,312 tonnes of DAP and 19,578 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 41,779 tonnes comprised of 18,969 tonnes of containerized cargo, 330 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,550 tonnes of Barite Lumps, 9,000 tonnes of Clinkers and 2,930 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 5566 containers comprising of 3864 containers import and 1702 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1192 of 20’s and 1333 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 03 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 428 of 20’s and 256 of 40’s loaded containers while 38 of 20’s and 362 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 08 ships namely, Thorswind, X-Press Anglesey, MT Lahore, An Hai Vincent, Kara Sea, Diyala, OOCL New York and Valentine have berthed at Karachi Port.

Nearly 05, ships namely, GC Sapphire, MT Karachi, PVT Sunrise, V Rich and Thorswind sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around, 10 cargoes namely Lady Serenity, Sliver Joan, Jewel of Shinas, Western Highway, Pioneer Harmony, Chemtrans Aegean, KMTC Colombo, Tarlan, Chipolbrok Galaxy and Hyundai Busan were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 more ships, Fortune Glory and Khairpur left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, MSC Adonis, Lana and Zoe are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 213,174 tonnes, comprising 177,474 tonnes imports cargo and 35,700 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,480` Containers (1,380 TEUs Imports and 2,100 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Silver Eburna, PS Venezia, Star Pisces and Maersk Kensington & two more ships, MSC Mumbai and Southern Wolf carrying Palm oil, Furnace oil, Coal, Containers and Chemical are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PIBT, QICT and MW-1 on Tuesday, 28th June while another container ship ‘EM Astoria’ also arrived on Wednesday, 29th June-2022.

