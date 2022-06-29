ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks hit 4-month high

Reuters 29 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks jumped and China shares hit a near four-month high on Tuesday, after the quarantine time for inbound travellers was cut by half in a major easing of one of the world’s strictest COVID-19 curbs.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0% to 4,490.52, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.9% to 3,409.21 points. Both indexes closed at their highest levels since March 4.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.9% to 22,418.97, while the China Enterprises index was up 1% at 7,893.76 points.

Quarantine at centralised facilities in China has been cut to seven days from 14, and subsequent at-home health monitoring has been reduced to three days from seven, the National Health Commission said. Meanwhile, the Walt Disney Co’s Shanghai Disney resort said it would reopen the Disneyland theme park on June 30.

Also boosting sentiment, a state planner official said China will roll out tools in its policy reserve in a timely way to cope with economic challenges, as COVID-19 outbreaks and risks from the Ukraine crisis pose a threat to employment and price stability.

Tourism-related companies jumped 5.5%, while gambling shares soared 10% to lead the gains.

Shanghai International Airport Co added 8.5% in Shanghai, while Trip.com surged 16.5% and Wynn Macau jumped 12.8% in Hong Kong.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak in the next few weeks, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, citing growing convergence among NATO and G7 members about the challenge China poses.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

Comments

Comments are closed.

China stocks hit 4-month high

July-May period: C/A deficit crosses $15bn mark

Finance bill further amended

Combined 7th, 8th reviews: MEFP received from IMF, says Miftah

World Bank for sovereign debt changes

Rs15.2bn payment: IPPs serve notice to govt

FBR set to achieve Rs6.1trn revised tax collection target

Govt decides to continue ‘minimum’ power load-shedding till Dec

Concessional power to zero-rated industry: MoC seeks FD’s support to its Rs26bn SG summary

Cellular mobile companies: Call, data package rates hiked

G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive

Read more stories