ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow, S&P boosted by banks; cautious on consumer confidence data

Reuters 29 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Bank shares boosted the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 indexes on Tuesday as the big four lenders raised dividends following a stress test, but a sharp drop in consumer confidence brought to fore the risks from rising inflation.

Wall Street’s main indexes started the week on soft footing on worries of rising prices and an aggressive Federal Reserve dominated sentiment.

Economic data remains at the forefront of investors’ focus amid few market moving catalysts till the start of earnings season in two weeks.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dropped 4.5 points to a reading of 98.7 this month, as worries about high inflation left consumers anticipating that economic growth would weaken significantly in the second half of the year.

Investors are now looking at data to determine whether the economy can withstand large interest rate hikes by the US central bank to stamp out inflation.

“People are coming into the end of the quarter with a little bit more stability than they had certainly a month ago and have digested that the Fed may need to use recession as a policy tool,” said David Waddell, chief executive officer at investment advisory firm Waddell & Associates.

Morgan Stanley rose 3.1% and led gains among big banks including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. The S&P 500 banks index rose 1.7%.

Airlines, cruises, casinos and hotels rose after China’s slashing of the quarantine time for inbound travelers by half boosted hopes of a big jump in international travel and spending.

A 2.6% gain in Spirit Airlines led gains among air carriers, while Melco Resorts jumped 10.3% to lead the rise in the casino sector.

Shares of Walt Disney Inc gained 3.4% the company’s Shanghai Disney Resort said it would reopen the Disneyland theme park on June 30 after being shut for more than three months.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are set to post losses in June and are on course to log two straight quarterly declines for the first time since 2015.

At 10:21 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 150.44 points, or 0.48%, at 31,588.70, the S&P 500 was up 10.53 points, or 0.27%, at 3,910.64, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 26.88 points, or 0.23%, at 11,497.67.

Nike Inc shed 3.9% as it forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates on expectations of more discounts and pandemic-related disruptions in China, its most profitable market.

Occidental Petroleum Corp climbed 5.2% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in the shale producer.

The S&P 500 energy sector index rose 3.7% for the third straight day.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.68-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and decliners by a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 31 new lows.

inflation Wall Street S&P 500 Dow Jones

Comments

1000 characters

Dow, S&P boosted by banks; cautious on consumer confidence data

July-May period: C/A deficit crosses $15bn mark

Finance bill further amended

Combined 7th, 8th reviews: MEFP received from IMF, says Miftah

World Bank for sovereign debt changes

Rs15.2bn payment: IPPs serve notice to govt

FBR set to achieve Rs6.1trn revised tax collection target

Govt decides to continue ‘minimum’ power load-shedding till Dec

Concessional power to zero-rated industry: MoC seeks FD’s support to its Rs26bn SG summary

Cellular mobile companies: Call, data package rates hiked

G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive

Read more stories