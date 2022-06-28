ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
ASC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
AVN 80.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.6%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
HUMNL 7.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
MLCF 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
PACE 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.58%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
PTC 7.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
TPL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
TPLP 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
TREET 30.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
TRG 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
UNITY 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
YOUW 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,159 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,320 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.44%)
KSE100 41,932 Increased By 53.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,041 Increased By 32.2 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slips on chip declines, China weakness

Reuters Updated 28 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average edged lower on Tuesday, slipping from the 27,000 level it touched for the first time in two weeks, dragged by chip stocks and as weakness in China weighed on sentiment.

The Nikkei slipped 0.15% to 26,830.69, putting it on course for its first session of losses in four.

It earlier rose as much as 0.52% to 27,010.29, a level not seen since June 13, but turned decisively lower after equity markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai opened lower.

“Other than being an important psychological level, 27,000 is also right about where the 25-day moving average currently sits, so it’s a level that’s attracting profit-taking,” said a trader at a domestic securities firm.

Meanwhile, US e-mini stock futures pointed to a 0.26% decline at the reopen, after the S&P 500 closed 0.3% lower in a volatile session overnight.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was last down 0.75%, and Chinese blue chips were down 0.1%, after managing to claw back some of their early losses.

Despite the Nikkei’s losses, winners far outnumbered losers on the index, by 144 to 76, with five stocks flat.

The broader Topix was able to hold on to small gains into the break, gaining 0.18% to 1,890.75.

The Nikkei’s best performing sector was energy, up 2.75% amid a rebound in crude oil prices. Real estate also had outsized gains, up 2.35%.

At the other end, basic materials shares were the worst performers, down 0.27%.

Tech and industrials lost 0.14% each. Chip-making equipment makers Tokyo Electron and Advantest were among the Nikkei’s biggest drags, with Tokyo Electron’s 1.86% slide shaving off 31 index points and Advantest’s 2.22% retreat knocking off 12 points.

Startup investor SoftBank Group also fell 0.74%.

Japan’s Nikkei rises for 3rd session on tech boost

Automakers outperformed, taking cheer from the recent yen weakness, which boosts the value of overseas sales. Mitsubishi Motors was the Nikkei’s biggest percentage gainer, rallying 4.25%.

Alliance partner Nissan jumped 2.53%, and Toyota added 0.82%.

Oil company Inpex was the second best performer, up 3.54%. Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing boosted Nikkei the most, adding nearly 19 index points with its 0.74% advance to a seven-month high.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei slips on chip declines, China weakness

Intra-day update: Rupee posts gain as Pakistan receives IMF targets

NA: Amendments to finance bill may be presented today

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

India bans Twitter accounts of several Pakistani embassies

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

India rupee hits record low on higher global crude prices

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

46 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer in Texas

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

Read more stories