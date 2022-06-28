ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
ASC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.1%)
AVN 80.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
GGL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
HUMNL 7.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
MLCF 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
PACE 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
PTC 7.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
TPL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
TPLP 20.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
YOUW 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,344 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
KSE100 41,925 Increased By 46.5 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,032 Increased By 22.8 (0.14%)
Hong Kong shares start with losses

AFP 28 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning on profit-taking following a three-day advance, while inflation and recession concerns continue to weigh on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.38 percent, or 84.89 points, to 22,144.63.

Hong Kong shares close sharply higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, easing 1.51 points to 3,377.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, inching down 0.49 points to 2,216.49.

