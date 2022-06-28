Hong Kong shares start with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning on profit-taking following a three-day advance, while inflation and recession concerns continue to weigh on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.38 percent, or 84.89 points, to 22,144.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, easing 1.51 points to 3,377.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, inching down 0.49 points to 2,216.49.