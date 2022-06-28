ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
Amendments in IPA constitution, separate region for IPA KP approved

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Council (NC) of the International Police Association (IPA) Pakistan section has approved amendments in the constitution of the IPA and also approved a separate region for IPA Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision to this effect was taken in the annual meeting of NC of the IPA Pakistan section under the chairmanship of Dr Shoaib Suddle, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former Tax Ombudsman.

Mirvais Niaz, deputy inspector general (DIG) Hazara Secretary-General of IPA Pakistan Jamil Hashmi, former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) chairperson IPA Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region, Hakim Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Secretary KP and Islamabad Region and all vice chairpersons, secretaries, treasurers of all regions including Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab attended the meeting.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan, chairperson of IPA Punjab Region, Rai Tahir, director general (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Vice President and Chaudhary Tassadaq Hussain, DIG adviser attended the meeting online via link.

The meeting approved amendments in the constitution of the IPA; moreover a separate region for IPA KP has been approved. The meeting also approved that regional executive committee will be announced within a stipulated time period.

‘Code of conduct’ to attend international conferences was also discussed and approved during the meeting.

The participants of the IPA conference, to be held in Spain in October this year, will be having some orientation before leaving for the meeting. Participation of 30 members of Kuwait Police as Foreign Associated members was highly appreciated.

