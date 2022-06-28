‘Ishaq Dar decides to return home’

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar has reportedly decided to return back to Pakistan after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif give him a go-ahead.

Media reports while citing sources claimed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked the party Quaid and former premier Nawaz to allow Dar to return to Pakistan to which Nawaz allowed the PML-N senator to return to Pakistan.

Sources further said that the lawyers of Dar will soon file for his protective bail. He will assume his responsibilities as senator soon after arriving in Pakistan and will also face the cases against him.

The reports also maintained that Dar will assume responsibilities as the finance minister after availing bail.

