ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PMD predicts dry weather in Southern Punjab

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

LAHROE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dry weather in Southern Punjab throughout the monsoon season against light spells of rainfall in central Punjab and Potohar region.

The PMD has released seasonal climate outlook based on the coupled forecast system models with a focus on major agriculture zones.

According to the outlook, Southern Punjab would receive almost dry weather during entire period. The consistent dry weather conditions in the region may enhance the water requirement for the Kharif crops like Cotton and Sugarcane etc.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature would start from 31C and then decreases after mid of July and reaches the value of 17C at the end of the season. Similarly, maximum temperature may follow the seasonal pattern within the range of 46C to 34C.

So far as Central Punjab is concerned, it would receive 5-6 spells of light rainfall from the mid of June till mid of September. These rains may benefit the Kharif crops during the period.

The minimum temperature would start from 26C, slowly increase according to the seasonal trend, finally rise up to 31C by the mid of July and then starts decreasing till 15C at the end of season. In the same way, maximum temperature would follow the seasonal pattern within the range of 46C to 30C.

Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to drop down after a spell of rainfall in the area and then normalized gradually as per prevailing season.

According to the seasonal outlook, the Potohar Region may receive light to moderate rainfall spells mainly from 2nd week of June till mid of September. Rains during the months of June and July would be beneficial for early growth and vegetation of the Kharif crops like Peanut. But continuous wet season may increase the change of fungal and pest attack.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

dry weather Pakistan Meteorological Department Monsoon season

Comments

1000 characters

PMD predicts dry weather in Southern Punjab

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

DSSI framework: $107m debt relief pact inked with France

No cut motions due to absence of opposition: NA approves 83 demands for grants

Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

Abolition of Octroi, Zila tax: Sindh govt to get Rs3.5bn to offset against losses

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Read more stories