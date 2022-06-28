PMD predicts dry weather in Southern Punjab

LAHROE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dry weather in Southern Punjab throughout the monsoon season against light spells of rainfall in central Punjab and Potohar region.

The PMD has released seasonal climate outlook based on the coupled forecast system models with a focus on major agriculture zones.

According to the outlook, Southern Punjab would receive almost dry weather during entire period. The consistent dry weather conditions in the region may enhance the water requirement for the Kharif crops like Cotton and Sugarcane etc.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature would start from 31C and then decreases after mid of July and reaches the value of 17C at the end of the season. Similarly, maximum temperature may follow the seasonal pattern within the range of 46C to 34C.

So far as Central Punjab is concerned, it would receive 5-6 spells of light rainfall from the mid of June till mid of September. These rains may benefit the Kharif crops during the period.

The minimum temperature would start from 26C, slowly increase according to the seasonal trend, finally rise up to 31C by the mid of July and then starts decreasing till 15C at the end of season. In the same way, maximum temperature would follow the seasonal pattern within the range of 46C to 30C.

Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to drop down after a spell of rainfall in the area and then normalized gradually as per prevailing season.

According to the seasonal outlook, the Potohar Region may receive light to moderate rainfall spells mainly from 2nd week of June till mid of September. Rains during the months of June and July would be beneficial for early growth and vegetation of the Kharif crops like Peanut. But continuous wet season may increase the change of fungal and pest attack.

